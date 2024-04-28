Four held with large quantities of drugs

Siliguri: Special Operation Group (SOG) and police from Siliguri Metropolitan arrested four men with 566 grams of brown sugar in two separate raids in Siliguri on the same night.

On Saturday night, based on a tip-off, Special Operations Group (SOG) and police officers from Bhaktinagar Police Station arrested two men with around 300 grams of brown sugar at the Eastern Bypass area in Siliguri.

The arrested have been identified as Sajuil Sheikh and Nurul Islam, both residents of Malda.

In the second case, cops from Bagdogra Police Station arrested two youths along with 266 grams of brown sugar from the Muni Tea Garden area adjacent to Bagdogra on the same night. They have been identified as Sintu Mondal and Md. Sahirul, also from Malda.

In both cases, the drugs were brought from Malda and they were about to hand them over to someone in Siliguri.

All persons involved were booked under the NDPS Act and produced before the Court on Sunday.

They have been taken in police remand for further investigation.