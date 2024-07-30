MillenniumPost
Home > Bengal > Four held with firearms
Bengal

Four held with firearms

BY Team MP29 July 2024 6:38 PM GMT
Four held with firearms
X

Siliguri: Police of the Pradhan Nagar Police Station have foiled a robbery in Siliguri. They have arrested four persons with a country-made pistol, one round of live ammunition and sharp weapons before the group could commit

a robbery. The arrested have been identified as Santosh Mangar (30 years) from Sikkim; Arivan Pradhan (30 years) from Darjeeling, Manoj Bihari (27 years) from Oodlabari, and Kesto Pahan (26 years)

from Kharibari.

Police sources said that based on a tip-off, police received information that on Sunday night, a group of 10-12 individuals had gathered in Dagapur tea garden with the intention of committing a major theft

or robbery. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended four of the suspects. However, others managed to flee from the spot.

The arrested were produced at Siliguri court on Monday. Investigation is underway.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X