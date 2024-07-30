Four held with firearms

Siliguri: Police of the Pradhan Nagar Police Station have foiled a robbery in Siliguri. They have arrested four persons with a country-made pistol, one round of live ammunition and sharp weapons before the group could commit



a robbery. The arrested have been identified as Santosh Mangar (30 years) from Sikkim; Arivan Pradhan (30 years) from Darjeeling, Manoj Bihari (27 years) from Oodlabari, and Kesto Pahan (26 years)

from Kharibari.

Police sources said that based on a tip-off, police received information that on Sunday night, a group of 10-12 individuals had gathered in Dagapur tea garden with the intention of committing a major theft

or robbery. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended four of the suspects. However, others managed to flee from the spot.

The arrested were produced at Siliguri court on Monday. Investigation is underway.