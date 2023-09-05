Four held for sexual assault in Ashoknagar

kolkata: Four youths were arrested on Monday for alleged sexual assault on a woman in Ashoknagar of North 24-Parganas late on Sunday night.



According to sources, late on Sunday night, a patrolling van of Ashoknagar Police Station reportedly spotted a woman lying unconscious near Habra Chaitanya College.

She was rushed to a hospital where she was admitted. Later it was found that she was a victim of sexual assault.

After getting stable, the woman reportedly told the cops that she asked for financial help from a friend who asked her to meet at a house in Ashoknagar. When she reached the place, she found three other persons also present.

The woman further alleged that the youths forced her to consume liquor and then assaulted her sexually.

Later she was dumped near the college. After recording her statement, police took prompt action and nabbed the four accused persons.