Four held for duping officer of Coast Guard

Kolkata: Four youths were arrested by the cops of Rajarhat Police Station for allegedly duping a Commandant of Indian Coast Guard on the pretext of booking a room at a spa resort in Rajarhat.



The four accused persons were produced at the Barasat Court on Tuesday and have been remanded to police custody for five days.

According to police, on April 17, a Commandant of the Indian Coast Guard lodged a complaint against a few person alleging that he has been duped by the accused person with a false promise of booking a room at a spa resort in Rajarhat.

The Commandant told the cops that he found one of the accused person’s mobile number while searching on the internet for booking.

When he called, the accused person identified as Sk. Saquib alias Afridi received the call and asked the complainant to send advance money for booking.

In good faith, the Commandant paid maximum portion of the money online. It is alleged that when he reached the resort, came to know that there was no booking.

When the Commandant called the accused person who demanded full payment and assured that room will be allotted to him.During probe, cops came to know that recently a gang is duping people in the same manner.