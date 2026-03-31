Four held after Jadavpur violence, several injured

Kolkata: Several residents were injured after violence broke out in Jamunanagar under Purba Jadavpur Police Station, with allegations of assault using sharp weapons and an attempt to set a man on fire. Police have arrested four people and launched an investigation.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday at around 8 pm, when a group allegedly arrived in Jamunanagar armed with weapons such as swords, knives, rods and bamboo sticks.

They attacked a resident, Naren Das (35), his brother-in-law and others. Police said the assault was carried out with the intent to kill, leaving multiple persons with grievous bleeding injuries. The injured were taken to RN Tagore Hospital and Baghajatin State General Hospital.

Locals said the incident began when Das protested against rash bike riding in the area. He was allegedly beaten and petrol was poured on him in an attempt to set him on fire.

Tension escalated as more people were brought into the area after locals protested. Several residents were attacked with sharp weapons and vehicles were damaged. Locals also reported hearing gunshots, which police said are being verified.

Based on a complaint lodged by Das, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Four accused — Ankit Jaiswal (19), Himansu Kumar (19), Sagar Balmiki (26) and Aman Shaw (24) — have been arrested, while raids are underway to nab others named in the FIR.