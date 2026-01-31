Four ER railway line projs to be de-frozen

Kolkata: The Union Railway Ministry has cleared the start of work on 10 new railway line projects across Bengal, with initiatives taken to de-freeze four projects under Eastern Railway and construction set to begin on six projects under South Eastern Railway.

Under Eastern Railway, four new line projects in North 24-Parganas and Nadia are expected to improve connectivity in Bangaon, Ranaghat and adjoining India–Bangladesh border areas. The projects include the 20-km Bangaon–Poramaheshtala line, the 11.5-km Bangaon–Chandabazar line, the 13.8-km Chandabazar–Bagdah line and the 8.17-km Ranaghat (Aranghata)–Duttaphulia line.

The Aranghata–Duttaphulia line will provide first-time rail connectivity to a densely populated rural area that currently depends on road transport.

Meanwhile, South Eastern Railway will commence construction on six new railway lines in multiple districts following sanction by the Railway Board. These include the 26.2-km Kanthi–Egra line, the 28-km Nandkumar–Balaipanda line and the 7-km Nandigram–Kandiamari (Nayachar) line in East Medinipur; the 31-km Bowaichandi–Arambagh line covering East Burdwan and Hooghly; the 24.4-km Bowaichandi–Khana line in East Bardhaman; and the 65-km Bankura (Kalabati)–Purulia via Hura line in western Bengal.

The Kanthi–Egra project is estimated to cost Rs 247.28 crore, the Nandkumar–Balaipanda line Rs 275.14 crore and the Nandigram–Kandiamari line Rs 75.62 crore.