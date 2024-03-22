Four-engine govt will develop Darj constituency: Gopal Lama

Siliguri: Gopal Lama, Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominated candidate for Darjeeling stated that a four-engined government would bring about development in the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. Lama started his campaign in Siliguri by offering prayers at a temple on Friday, accompanied by senior Trinamool Congress leaders. Taking a jibe at the BJP’s “double-engine government,” Lama stated “not a double-engine, development will be brought about by a four-engined government in Darjeeling.”



“Trinamool runs the state government, corporation, Gram Panchayats. After winning the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat, four engines, including the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), will conduct development in Darjeeling. I am receiving great responses while campaigning. I have complete support from the hills and the plains,” added Lama.

TMC nominated Gopal Lama as the Lok Sabha candidate with the support of Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), the ruling party of hills. Anit Thapa, the president of BGPM and Chief Executive of GTA also started a campaign for Gopal Lama in the hills. On March 28, he will submit his nomination paper in Darjeeling. On Friday, Lama and other TMC leaders offered prayers at Hanuman Mandir in Mallaguri. Thereafter, a rally was taken out from Mallaguri. The rally visited wards 1, 2, 4 and 5 of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). Later, he campaigned in wards 8, 9, 10, and 11. Papiya Ghosh, president of Darjeeling district TMC (plains), Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor were present there.

“The people of Bengal cannot be threatened by the CAA. We don’t need it. If the Prime Minister can become the Prime Minister with the votes of the people of Bengal, then we are not unauthorised citizens,” clarified Papiya Ghosh. “The Central government has stopped payment for 100 days’ work under MGNREGA, to the workers of this state. The money was given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the state coffers. The money has already reached the bank accounts of about 69 lakh people. The Chief Minister and the TMC always work for the people and are with them in times of distress,” she added.

While TMC has started campaigning in full throttle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not yet announced their candidate for Darjeeling. “By the time they declare their candidate, the elections will finish,” scorned Mayor Gautam Deb.