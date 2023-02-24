Four districts achieve ‘cataract blindness backlog-free’ status

kolkata: Four districts of Bengal — North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Burdwan and Hooghly have achieved the target of maintaining the ratio between population and cataract prevalence rate as set by the Centre thereby obtaining the cataract blindness backlog-free (CBBF) status.



These districts have managed to achieve the target through the enhancement of cataract surgery rate under their respective jurisdiction.

In a recent order issued by the health department, it has been stated that cataract is the leading cause of blindness worldwide but it is preventable if medical intervention is made at an appropriate juncture.

“Our districts have been striving to attain cataract blindness backlog-free status through enhancement of surgeries. Four districts have already achieved the Government of India set target,” said the order.

Bishnupur Health district and other districts like Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Nadia and South 24-Parganasare are on track to achieve the target within 2022-23. The State Health department is holding a special campaign under the ‘Chokher Alo’ scheme till March 31, where screening sessions are being held, followed by fast-tracking of cataract surgery of the patients and the distribution of free spectacles.

The health department has already issued an order stating that a one-day camp from 9 am up to 4 pm in each selected Gram Panchayat and upper primary health centres will be conducted for patients above the age of 50 years. The main focus of the move is to detect and tag cataract cases for free-of-cost surgery at the nearest government hospitals. It aims to target vulnerable locations.

The project provides free eyecare, including cataract surgery, spectacles and eye check-up for all. The scheme is carried out in all the districts. Special camps are being organised to give further impetus to the scheme.