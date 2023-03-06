Four dead after pick-up van collides with a four-wheeler

siliguri: Four people died in a tragic road accident on National Highway 10 near the Bengal Safari Park at the 7th Mile area in Siliguri.



The incident occurred on Monday morning at around 9:15 am when a pickup van collided head-on with a four-wheeler.

The deceased are identified as Binod Rai, Bikash Saha, Sagar Tamang and Arun Chhetri. The address of the driver of the pickup van, Arun, is not known till now, but the rest are reported to be residents of Gangtok.

According to local sources, the Sikkim-numbered four-wheeler was on the way to Siliguri from Gangtok while the pickup van was on the way to Gangtok. Near the 7th Mile, the pickup van lost control and collided head-on with the car.

One person died on the spot. The police with the help of locals sent the three critically injured to a nursing home on Sevoke Road in Siliguri where doctors declared all of them brought dead. However, the driver of the four-wheeler survived.

“Vivek Gupta has a shop in Gangtok. He was coming to Siliguri to buy goods for his shop,” said Ronit Rai, a survivor.

With this, three road accidents happened in the same area in the last month. A total of seven people died in these accidents.

Meanwhile, another road accident occurred at Bagdogra on Monday afternoon where two four-wheelers collided head-on. Eight people were injured in the incident. They were sent to the Bagdogra Primary Health Centre for treatment.