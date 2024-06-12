Four dead, 5 hurt in road mishap

Raiganj: As many as four persons, including two women, died and another five were injured when an SUV had a head-on collision with a truck on the bypass road of National Highway 34 at Bangar More in North Dinajpur district on Tuesday night.



The deceased have been identified as Alok Mandal (50), Dulali Sarkar (45), Anita Sarkar (40) and Sanjay Sarkar (35). They were the residents of Jagdishpur in Raiganj.

Two of the injured who are in a critical condition have been admitted at the North Bengal Medical College & Hospital in Siliguri. The other three are undergoing treatment at Raiganj Government Medical college & Hospital. Biswajit Barman, Pradhan of Jagdishpur Gram Panchayat (GP), said: “In order to sort out a family dispute of a woman, nine persons of our village along with Manas Singha, our GP member were travelling to Dalgaon of Harirampur, in a Tata Sumo. When the car reached Bangar More of Vitihar, it had a head-on collision with a Siliguri-bound speeding truck.

Both locals and police rescued the injured and sent them to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital.

Alok Mandl was declared dead. Three others died on Wednesday morning.”

Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police District, said: “The reason of the accident is not yet known. We have started an investigation.”