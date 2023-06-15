Four-day sports film fest at Nandan from June 22

Kolkata: Great news for all sports enthusiasts and lovers of sports films. Come June 22 and a four-day international sports film festival will be held at Nandan.



A total of 12 sports-themed movies showcasing stories of triumph, perseverance, and the indomitable human spirit will be screened. Among the 12 films, four are from Germany, one in Malayalam, two in Hindi, one in English and four movies (3 from India and one from Bangladesh) will be screened.

Organised by the Social Sports Foundation and Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI, Eastern region), the inauguration ceremony will be held on June 21 at 6 pm at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium in Kolkata’s Alipore in the presence of veteran actor Barun Chandra, actors Parambrata Chatterjee, Badsha Moitra, Paoli Dam and Ritabhari Chakraborty. TMC ministers Aroop Biswas, Sujit Bose, and Manoj Tiwary might also be present at the inaugural ceremony. The organisers have decided to felicitate sports personalities who have served at the grassroots level in the districts.

From June 22 to June 25, film buffs can enjoy sports-centric movies at Nandan III from 1.30 pm onwards.

On June 22, Arun Roy’s ‘Egaro’, a Bengali film paying tribute to the brave Mohun Bagan eleven who won the prestigious IFA Shield against the British opponents, Easy Yorkshire Regiment in 1911 when India was still under British Rule, will be screened. Then, there’s Parambrata’s directorial ‘Tikitaka’ and ‘Lorai’ on June 24. On the last day of the fest i.e. June 25, viewers can watch one of Germany’s best-selling films ‘The Miracle of Bern’, which is based on the championship-winning German soccer team of 1954. Then, there’s Kabir Singh’s ‘83’ based on India’s victory at the World Cup Cricket 1983.

Samiran Biswas, regional secretary, FFSI, Kolkata, said this is for the first time they are organising a fest on sports films in the city. “There’s an audience for adventure sports films. We are planning to do it annually. Also, there are plans to hold the fest in schools and colleges,” he said.