Four-day poetry fest ‘Canto 2023’ to be held in Delhi, Kolkata

kolkata: Come March 15 and a four-day international and travelling poetry festival will be held in New Delhi and Kolkata.



Titled, Canto 2023, this multilingual, and multicultural poetry fest will be held at The Bengal Club, Kolkata on March 18 and 19.

This festival brings together some of the most eminent poets, translators and intellectuals globally, including George Szirtes (Man International Booker Prize, TS Elliot Prize), Vijay Seshadri (Pulitzer Prize for Poetry), Daljit Nagra (Forward Prize), Wendy Doniger (PEN Oakland/Josephine Miles Award, Tishani Doshi (Forward Prize, Eric Greegory Award), Amit Chaudhuri (Commonwealth Writer’s Prize and Infosys Prize in Humanities), Rosanna Warren (American Academy of Arts & Letters, Guggenheim Foundation), K Satchidanandan (Dante Medal), Padma Shri Bibek Debroy and a host of Sahitya Akademi Award winners, including Joy Goswami, Anita Nair, and Arundhati Subramaniam. The festival is curated and directed by Avik Chanda. Lina Ferreira Cabeza-Vanegas is the festival advisor.

“It’s thrilling to be a part of a project that has gathered such an extraordinarily broad and brilliant range of literary talent. It’s breaking exciting new ground in being a multi city and multilingual, truly a poetic coat of many colours. I look forward to many surprises,” said Doniger, an American indologist.

Award-winning novelist Amit Chaudhuri believes poetry is the simplest and most difficult of forms, almost forgotten but important.

“It’s good to see that it will not only be celebrated but given respect over four days in Delhi and Kolkata,” he said.

Author Farrukh Dhondy said: “Canto poses nothing less than a new dimension in the international dissemination and appreciation of poetry. As a versifier, I am humbly proud to have been invited to be part of it.”

With Sister Nivedita University (SNU) as one of the partners for Canto 2023, the inaugural edition is poised to be a landmark event in the literary landscape of South Asia, believes

the organisers.