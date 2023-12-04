Four-day-long ‘Bolla Kali Puja’ comes to an end

BALURGHAT: The famous Bolla Raksha Kali Puja along with the four-day-long fair that started on Friday in South Dinajpur’s Bolla, around 22 km from Balurghat, ended on Monday.



Thousands of devotees gathered on Monday to attend the immersion rituals that take place in a pond in the temple premises. This year, Goddess Kali was adorned with gold and silver ornaments worth crores of rupees in addition to a diamond ring.

There was tight security in the entire temple premises and fair. More than 1500 policemen were deployed and as many as 32 CCTV cameras were installed.

Additional police were brought from outside the district for strict vigil.

This time, two routes were earmarked for the temple and fair to prevent traffic snarls. The newest addition was the installation of 51 bells in front of the temple.

The Puja has a luminous history dating back to the end of the 10th Century when the Pala Dynasty was ruling the region. Goddess Kali is believed to have been first worshipped by a ‘tantrik’, though his identity is not known.

Later, a permanent temple came up, patronised by the zamindars Hari Mohan Ganguly and Ramsingha Chowdhury.

Initially, Goddess Kali was known as ‘Maa Marka Kali’ and was worshipped from the Bengali calendar year 1329. Later, Marka Kali became known as Raksha Kali.

At present the Raksha Kali Debattor Estate and the trustee board along with the locals ensure that the Puja is carried out properly. The entire cost of the Puja is borne by the state.

During the four days of Puja, the ‘natmandir’ and other adjacent buildings are decorated with lights, chandeliers, adding to the old-world ambience of the Kalibari’s architectural splendour. Rituals, of course, form a very important aspect of the Puja. The Puja is performed following the Nirghanta (ritual schedules) fixed by the head priest consulting an almanac.

The tradition of ‘Bali’ and the various customs of offerings is the unique ongoing tradition of the Kalibari.

More than 5 lakh devotees from various places of Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand visit the temple every year during the four days.