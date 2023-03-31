Four-day International Youth Peace Camp to be held in B’desh

KOLKATA: To spread the message of peace in the war-torn world, an International Youth Peace camp will be organised by Gandhi Ashram Trust (GAT) in Noakhali, Bangladesh. “Youth representatives from across the globe will participate in the four-day camp, starting from September 30,” said Raha Nabakumar, an official of the Trust.



Raha, along with peace worker Tandra Barua, visited the premises of Sister Nivedita University in New Town on Thursday to invite its Chancellor, Satyam Roychowdhury, to the event. At the same time, they presented a memento to Roychowdhury.

Earlier, on March 9, a Gandhi Peace ‘Padayatra’ was started from the university’s New Town campus to Noakhali in Bangladesh.

Thereafter, four women from Beleghata’s Gandhi Ashram joined the march. On their way, the participants of the ‘Padayatra’ spread the message of Mahatma Gandhi on peace in about eight districts of Bangladesh.

Upon reaching the Noakhali Ashram, an event was organised to felicitate the participants of the march. Roychowdhury, who was invited as a guest in the event, couldn’t attend it. So, the memento was handed over to him in Kolkata on Thursday. “We will send representatives of Sister Nivedita University to the youth camp,” said Roychowdhury.