Four-day handicrafts festival begins at Acropolis Mall

Kolkata: The Indian Handicrafts Festival 2026 has begun at Acropolis Mall, offering visitors a vibrant showcase of traditional artistry from across the country. Scheduled to run from March 26 to March 29, the exhibition will remain open daily between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. The event is being organised by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts in collaboration with the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.



Bringing together skilled artisans from diverse regions, the festival features a wide range of handcrafted products that reflect India’s rich

cultural heritage. Visitors can explore intricate textiles, pottery, wooden crafts, metalwork, and other unique handmade creations.

The primary aim of the exhibition is to provide a common platform for artisans to present their work, promote traditional crafts, and connect directly with a wider audience.

It also seeks to encourage appreciation and support for India’s indigenous art forms.