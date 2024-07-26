Four cops injured in attack by miscreants

Raiganj: Four policemen, including two police officers, were injured when miscreants attacked them with sharp weapons at Ambari in North Dinajpur in the wee hours of Thursday.

The miscreants also vandalised a police vehicle. Sub Inspector Pobitra Kundu and Assistant Sub Inspector Debasish Poddar of Chopra Police Station received serious injuries. They are being treated in a private nursing home in Siliguri. The other two injured include a constable and the driver of the police vehicle who are admitted at a local hospital. Police have started raids to arrest the miscreants. Three persons have been arrested in connection with this incident.

At around midnight, the police team conducted a raid at Ambari village to arrest Beer Mohammad, a notorious criminal. When police reached near his house, miscreants armed with sharp weapons attacked the policemen. SI Kundu was stabbed in the abdomen while ASI Poddar received serious injuries on his hand. Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District, said: “The condition of injured policemen is now stable. We have arrested three persons so far. We are conducting intensive raids. Other accused persons will be caught soon.”