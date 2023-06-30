Four candidates added to Madhyamik exam merit list

Kolkata: Four more candidates were added to the merit list and two candidates rank position changed after the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Friday released the result of its Post-Publication Review and Post-Publication Scrutiny.



The merit result before the publication of the results stood at 118 and after the addition now stands at 122. After review and scrutiny, marks were increased from one to nine marks. Maahir Hasan of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir in Malda marks increased by one resulting in his overall rank increase from third to second. Another student who had ranked fifth in the merit list moved a position ahead after getting one mark. Similarly, another student of Bankura District School’s rank shifted from 14th to ninth rank.

According to the WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly, the Board had received 1,783 applications for the PPR and 27,931 for PPS. The Board had received total manuscripts of 7,574 for PPR, out of which marks were changed for 612. The application was made available by the Board in May, soon after announcing the Madhyamik Examination result. The last date for such an application as announced by the Board was June 3.

Meanwhile, the Board may cancel approval of a substantial number of private schools which are not teaching the syllabus and books approved by the Board. The Board president said that the Board has told all these private schools to send the textbooks that they are teaching and that they will review the books. But only 15 to 16 schools have sent these books. Ganguly said that the time for sending the books for review has passed and after a few days, the schools who have not sent the books may be given notice of cancellation of approval.