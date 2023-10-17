Four Bengal Mins visit flood-affected areas of Kalimpong

Siliguri: As per the instructions given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a team of four ministers of Bengal arrived in Kalimpong on Tuesday afternoon to take a stock of flood-affected areas of the district. They visited relief camps in Rangpo and nearby areas.



The four ministers include Irrigation and Waterways and North Bengal Development State minister Sabina Yeasmin, Consumer Affairs minister Srikanta Mahata, Minority Affairs minister Mohammad Ghulam Rabbani and School Education State minister Satyajit Barman.

The ministers handed over cheques of Rs 3 lakh each to two families whose family members died in the flood in Kalimpong area.

“Chief Minister sent us to take a stock on relief and rehabilitation work of flood-affected areas of Kalimpong and Darjeeling. We communicated with locals and officials about the current status. Necessary works are ongoing,” said Minister Sabina Yasmin.

On the Bengal side, the worst affected are Rongpu, Melli and Teesta Bazar. On this day, the ministers first went to the relief camp of Dewan Primary School in Rangpo.

There, flood affected people demanded to relocate them soon. In this regard, minister Ghulam Rabbani said: “The District Magistrate and Kalimpong administration are looking for appropriate land to relocate the people. As it was a disaster, identifying land became difficult. Although, the work is going on. Soon, the rehabilitation work will commence.”

He also criticised Darjeeling MP saying: “The MP should have visited the areas and should convey the problems of people to the Central government and release some funds. We have to stage a protest to get our dues. Administrative officials can only communicate with people, but only the Central government can release the funds. Our government has already allotted funds and made necessary arrangements for the affected people.”