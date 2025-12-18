Four B’deshi nationals arrested in Goalpokhar

Raiganj: Police arrested four Bangladeshi nationals from the road at Lodhan in North Dinajpur district on Tuesday night. The arrested persons were identified as Md Sajiv, Md Abu Bakkar, Md Rafique and Md Jarif, all aged between 30 and 35 years. They are all residents under Haripur Police Station area in Thakurgaon district of Bangladesh.

Security has been tightened in areas near the border, with additional police patrols deployed following the incident. Authorities said an inquiry is underway to ascertain whether any local agents or networks were involved.

According to police sources, the four were intercepted while travelling on an e-rickshaw near the India–Bangladesh border. Acting on specific information, police conducted a raid and detained them for questioning, following which their nationality was confirmed. The accused were produced before the Islampur sub-divisional court on Wednesday.

Inspector-in-charge of Goalpokhar Police Station, N T Bhutia said: “The arrested men were migrant workers who had allegedly entered India around eight months ago. They worked in different states and were attempting to return to Bangladesh when they were arrested. Police have sought seven days of police custody from the court for further investigation.”