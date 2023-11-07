Four arrested in 2 cases for running cricket betting racket

Kolkata: Four people were arrested in two cases for allegedly running a cricket betting racket during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Match 2023.



Two accused identified as Keshab Prasad Mundra (53), resident of Phoolbagan and Kalu Shaw alias Krishna (34), resident of Begusarai in Bihar, were arrested from fifth floor of Rare Earth Apartment in Phoolbagan for allegedly running a cricket betting racket during the India vs.

South Africa Cricket World Cup Match which was played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They were allegedly using online betting platforms like Sky Exchange and Mahakal Exchange.

It was further learnt that the accused were operating through Master ID and also distributed IDs to different customers. According to a website, a master ID is one of the many betting ID types that one can find in Indian betting exchanges. The website further stated that it’s a P2P account which means one will be dealing with the agents and clients directly.

Police have seized a mobile phone and collected several screenshots taken with regards to

cricket betting.

A case has been registered with Phool Bagan Police Station against the two accused under sections of Indian Penal Code and West Bengal Gambling and Prize Competition Act.

In another case, two were arrested in connection with an FIR registered with the Girish Park Police Station.

The two accused, identified as Arun Agarwal (59), resident of Bowbazar, and Pradip Barma alias Pradip Soni, resident of Golabari, were arrested from a place near Amber bar.

In this case too, the accused were allegedly using Sky Exchange, HotSports and Satsports app for cricket betting. They will be

produced before the lower court on Monday.