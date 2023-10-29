Four arrested for ‘gang-raping a minor’

Siliguri: The police of Kharibari Police Station arrested four youths on the allegations of gang raping of a 15-year-old minor girl in Kharibari block under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad.



The incident occurred on October 18 on the night of Durga Puja Chaturthi. However, police arrested the four on Saturday night.

The arrested have been identified as Shitam Khalko, Robel Roy, Ayush Munda and Jitbhan Beg, all are the residents of Kharibari.

According to the police sources, on October 18 night, they called the minor who is a neighbor of the accused and taken her to a nearby abandoned place and allegedly raped the girl.

After the incident, a complaint was filed at the police station. Based on that complaint, four youths were arrested by Kharibari police station. The arrested were taken to the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court on Sunday. The police are investigating the whole incident.