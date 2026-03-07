Four arrested for assaulting traffic constable

Siliguri: Four youths were arrested for allegedly beating a traffic constable with belt while he was on duty. The incident took place on Wednesday night in the Siliguri Junction area.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Das, Arjun Mahato and Ajay Mahato, residents of Ward No. 5 in Siliguri and Ramdev Mahato, a resident of Kaliyaganj. Police have also seized the two-wheeler used by them.

According to police sources, the four youths had allegedly parked their two-wheeler in the middle of the road and were creating a disturbance while in an intoxicated state during the Holi festival. At that time, the on-duty traffic constable, along with a civic volunteer, asked them to move the vehicle from the road. This soon led to an altercation.

It is alleged that the youths suddenly removed their belts and attacked the constable. The constable sustained serious injuries to his head after being struck with the belt buckle. Following the incident, the civic volunteer informed other traffic police personnel and officials at Pradhan Nagar Police Station. By then, the accused had fled the spot on their vehicle.

Later, police reviewed CCTV footage from the area, identified the suspects and launched a search operation. The four youths were subsequently arrested.

All the accused were sent to 14 days of judicial custody after being produced before the Siliguri Court. Police have started an investigation into the incident.