Four arrested for allegedly beating up tribal woman

Siliguri: Bagdogra Police Station, under the Siliguri police commissionerate, has arrested four people, including two women, in connection with the alleged beating up of a tribal woman in Bhujiyapani area in Lower Bagdogra. Roma Reshmi Ekka, the saha-sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad visited the victim’s

family on Tuesday and assured them of help.

“I condemn the incident. The victim had been beaten up by some villagers. The police did a good job in arresting all those who were involved. The culprits will be punished,” said Roma Reshmi Ekka.

On July 19, a tribal woman was allegedly beaten up by some villagers in the Bhujiapani area of Bagdogra over an extra-marital affair. A written complaint was lodged on July 23 at the Bagdogra police station, based on which police arrested the four on Monday.

The arrested are identified as Pradeep Sarkar, Shiva Valmiki, Lalita Valmiki and Gauri Sarkar. Among the accused, Pradeep and Gauri Sarkar are husband and wife and Shiva and Lalita are siblings. When the arrested were produced at the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court on Tuesday, the judge rejected their bail plea and ordered them to jail custody.

Sudip Roy Basunia, the government lawyer said: “The judge has ordered 14 days of jail custody for the arrested. It is being investigated whether anyone else is involved.”