Four accused sent to judicial custody till July 22; CP says ‘probe on right track’

Kolkata: The four accused in the Kasba Law College rape case were remanded to judicial custody until 22 July, following their production at the Alipore Court on Tuesday, after the expiry of their police remand.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor requested judicial custody for Monojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed, Pramit Mukherjee, and the security guard, Pinaki Banerjee. The prosecutor cited the discovery of several electronic pieces of evidence that require thorough examination, along with the pending results of certain forensic tests.

It was also stated that once the forensic reports are received and the evidence is reviewed, the police may consider seeking the accused persons’ custody again in the near future.

Though Banerjee’s lawyer had appealed for his bail, the other three accused persons did not appeal for bail.

Banerjee’s lawyer stated before the court that he was only a security guard and had no connection with the crime. He could be a witness but here he has become an accused.

However, after the hearing magistrate turned down the bail plea of Banerjee and all four accused were remanded to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma during a programme at the Alipore Body Guard Lines mentioned that the investigation into the Kasba law college rape case is moving in the right way.

He said: “Investigation is proceeding in the right direction. Part of the forensic examination reports are pending. I cannot divulge anything more as a hearing in connection with the case is scheduled on July 10.”