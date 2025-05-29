Foundation stone of India’s first ‘Sri Ram Naam Likhon Museum’ laid

Kolkata: In a historic move towards blending spirituality with heritage preservation, the foundation stone of India’s first ‘Sri Ram Naam Likhon Museum’ was laid at Mahamilan Math at Baranagar recently. The ambitious project will archive and display over 250 crore handwritten “Sri Ram Ram Ram” mantras, forming an unparalleled collection that celebrates devotion, discipline and cultural continuity.

The initiative is deeply rooted in the legacy of Anantashree Bhagwan Sitaram Das Omkarnath, a revered pillar of Sanatan Dharma. Following tradition, every disciple initiated by him pledged to write four lakh “Sri Ram” names as guru dakshina.

Over decades, crores of such handwritten scriptures have poured into Mahamilan Math from across the world.

Presently, under the spiritual leadership of Pujyapad Kinkar Vitthal Ramanuja Maharaj, this tradition continues with undiminished fervour. More than 125 crore handwritten Ram naam notebooks have been preserved in temples established by Bhagwan Omkarnath.

The upcoming museum will now serve as a permanent archive and global spiritual landmark.

As a prelude to the event, Mahamilan Math hosted a grand exhibition from May 22 titled “One Nation, One Heartbeat, One Legacy,” in collaboration with Indian Museum and Omkarnath Mission.