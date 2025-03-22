Foundation stone laid for phase 2 of mega water project

Siliguri: Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri laid the foundation stone for the second phase of the mega water project in Fulbari on Friday. The ceremony was attended by Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor, Pratul Chakraborty, the Chairman of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) and others.

The project, worth approximately Rs 511 crore under the AMRUT 2 scheme, will be carried out in three phases. The first phase is nearly complete. In the second phase, a pond will be constructed in Fulbari to store water which will be lifted from Gajoldoba, which will be purified and distributed to wards via a pipeline. This phase alone will cost more

than Rs 287 crore.

“The work will take 18 months to complete. We will try to complete a few sections of work within the next 10 months, aiming to expedite progress,” said Deb.