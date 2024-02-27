Foundation stone laid for new building of Kiran Chandra Bhawan

Kiran Chandra Bhawan, the government multi-purpose hall will be given a facelift. A new multi-storied building will be built near the old building of the Bhawan. Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri laid the foundation stone for the building.

The new building will be constructed on 42,000 square feet of land. About Rs 7 crore has been sanctioned for the work. This Bhawan will be used for public functions, government programmes etc.

“This will be one of the best public functional areas. The building will be given a look like an international standard hall. Construction work will be completed within June,” said the Mayor.

The Kiran Chandra Bhawan is situated in Ward 14 under SMC. There was abandoned land near the building which is being used for the new building.

The ground floor of the building will be used for vehicle parking.

The building will be a ‘L’ shaped with a dormitory room. The old building will also be renovated. The entire area will be beautified. A rooftop garden will be set up at the building. Borough number 2 office will be shifted to the new building.