Foundation stone laid for long-awaited Primary Health Centre in Daulatpur

BALURGHAT: Ending decades of anticipation, the foundation stone for a 10-bed Primary Health Centre (PHC) was finally laid at Daulatpur under the Bansihari Block of South Dinajpur district on Monday afternoon. The ceremony was conducted by Consumer Affairs Minister Biplab Mitra, triggering a festive mood in the area ahead of the upcoming elections.



According to official sources, the State Health Department had approved the construction of the Daulatpur PHC as early as 2011. However, despite the sanction, work failed to commence. In 2025, the Health Bhavan allocated nearly Rs 1.5 crore for the construction of the 10-bed facility, paving the way for the long-delayed project.

Speaking at the event, Minister Mitra said: “I had promised this health centre before the 2021 elections. After persistent efforts, we secured the necessary allocation. Development of the area remains our priority. Alongside this project, work on an 18-kilometre road stretch will also begin soon. The hospital construction will be completed within a year and services will start thereafter.”

Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of South Dinajpur, Sudip Das, stated: “Construction of the Primary Health Centre at Daulatpur will begin shortly. Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed that necessary steps be taken for the project. The foundation stone has now been laid.”

Health department sources revealed that in 1972, 19 residents of Daulatpur-Mohammadpur had donated nearly four acres of land for the proposed health centre. None of the donors are alive today.

Residents of villages such as Bagduar, Ganguria, Banamalipur, Shishua, Mohammadpur, and Daulatpur currently travel 10 to 20 kilometres to Rashidpur or Harirampur Rural Hospitals for treatment, causing severe hardship, especially during medical emergencies at night.

Zilla Parishad member and Daulatpur resident Subhash Bhawal said: “We have fought for this demand for many years as public representatives. Finally, the long-standing demand of the people is being fulfilled. A 10-bed Primary Health Centre will soon come up in Daulatpur.”