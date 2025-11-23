Foundation stone laid for AMRUT 2.0 water supply project in Kurseong

Darjeeling: Kurseong is all set to witness a major infrastructure boost with the launch of the AMRUT 2.0 water supply and strengthening project. Aimed at resolving the town’s chronic drinking water shortage, the project is estimated to cost Rs 100.99 crore — funded jointly by the Centre, the state and the municipality.

The foundation stone of this project was laid on Saturday at the Monteviot Ground, Kurseong, by Anit Thapa, chief executive, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

The scheme will introduce household metering and ensure a consistent piped water supply. The project is scheduled to be completed within 30 months, by 2026–27. Upon completion, officials claim, Kurseong will get access to safe drinking water, improved purification and distribution systems, marking a transformative shift in the town’s basic civic infrastructure.

Under the new plan, the Balason River will serve as the primary and dependable water source for the entire municipality. The project, covering all 20 municipal wards, is expected to benefit an estimated 42,446 people. Work includes constructing an 18.5 MLD collector system, developing 11 distribution reservoirs positioned across key locations in town, and laying nearly 94 kilometres of new gravity-fed pipelines. A modern smart water management system will also be installed to monitor flow, pressure and consumption in real time, significantly reducing wastage and improving efficiency.

At present, the town depends on several small, scattered natural sources such as Sipahi Dhura, Aringley, Chan Jhoda, Murda Khola, Devisthan, Eight Mile, Tendu Khola and Thote Khola. These gravity-based systems work adequately during the monsoon but nearly fail during the dry season, leaving large sections of the municipality dependent on irregular and insufficient supply. Much of the existing pipeline network is decades old, prone to leakage, and incapable of meeting the demands of a growing population. Thapa labelled the AMRUT 2.0 project a long-awaited “gift of life” for the residents of Kurseong and expressed confidence that the scheme would bring lasting relief. On February 4, 2022, discussions first began in Siliguri, followed by a key meeting with then Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim in Kolkata on February 10, 2023. The chairpersons of all four hill municipalities were present in these discussions, stated Thapa.

“This project did not reach the hills easily. It required continuous effort and determined follow-up. I dedicate this to the people of Kurseong with the hope that it truly becomes the ‘Amrit’ they deserve,” added the GTA Chief, urging local residents not to politicise water-related issues and to support the work ahead.