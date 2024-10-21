Foundation stone for new terminal of Bagdogra Airport laid

Siliguri: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for the first phase of work on the much-awaited new international terminal of the Bagdogra airport on Sunday from Varanasi. A ceremony was held at Kawakhali ground where the virtual ceremony was telecasted on large screens.



“Earlier, the number of airports was less. Now we have more than 150 airports in the entire country. We are also renovating old airports. This development will help in employment generation as well,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address from Varanasi. Shantanu Thakur, the Union minister of State for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; Soumitra Khan, Member of Parliament (MP); Raju Bista, MP Darjeeling; Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri; Shankar Ghosh, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Siliguri; and others were present at the ceremony at Kawakhali ground along with officials from the Airport Authority. Gautam Deb said: “The airport has significant importance in this region. Therefore, the state government has provided the required land for the new terminal. Earlier, the state government had 28 acres of land to expand the existing airport resulting in the time schedule of the flight services being increased from 4:30 pm to 10:30 pm. Later more land was handed over for the international terminal. We are hopeful that this development will boost tourism, business and other sectors of this region.”Lok Sabha MP of the Darjeeling Constituency Raju Bista stated that the work on the airport will be finished within two and a half years. Hotels, restaurants, and many more facilities will be set up at the new terminal premises.

The first phase will feature a new terminal spanning 70,390 sqm, with plans for an additional 50,000 sqm in future phases. It will accommodate 3,000 peak-hour passengers and an annual capacity of over 10 million passengers. The state government has provided 104 acres of land.