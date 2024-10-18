Foundation stone for first phase of work to be laid on October 20

Siliguri: The long-awaited expansion of Bagdogra Airport is finally set to begin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the first phase of work of the new international terminal of the airport on October 20, virtually from Varanasi.



A ceremony will be held at Kawakhali ground where the virtual ceremony will be displayed on big screens. Members of Parliament from different constituencies of Bengal and Members of Legislative Assemblies will be present on the stage at Kawakhali, along with officials from the airport authority, administrative officials. Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, is also expected to be present at the event. Preparations for the stage are already in full swing. “This momentous occasion will mark the transformation of our Siliguri, Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars region into a world-class destination for investments in travel, tourism, tea, healthcare, education and beyond,” said Raju Bista, MP of Darjeeling.

Bagdogra Airport serves as the sole commercial airport for North Bengal, catering to a vast population across all the districts of North Bengal.

It also accommodates travelers from Sikkim, lower Assam, eastern Bihar and neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh, making it the second busiest airport in West Bengal.

Over the past decade, passenger traffic surged from around 3,000 passengers daily with 20 flights to approximately 10,000 passengers and nearly 60 flights operating on a daily basis. The first phase will feature a new terminal spanning 70,390 sqm, with plans for an additional 50,000 sqm in future phases. It will accommodate 3,000 peak-hour passengers and an annual capacity of over 10 million passengers.

The terminal will include 10 parking bays for A321 aircraft, two link taxiways and multi-level parking. A total of Rs 3000 crore has been sanctioned by the Central government for the work, out of which Rs 1600 crore will be spent on the first phase. The state government has also provided 104 acres of land. In alignment with sustainability goals, the terminal will be a ‘Green Building,’ utilising renewable energy and maximising natural light.