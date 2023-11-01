Foundation stone for a new road laid in Siliguri

Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad takes steps to resolve the problem of people living in rural areas.

Arun Ghosh, the Sabhadhipati of Mahakuma Parishad laid the foundation stone for an important road in Naxalbari on Wednesday. A 1800 meter road will be constructed at the area. The project cost is Rs 55 lakh.

“It was the long-standing demand of people living in the Naxalbari block. There was no concrete road in that area. Therefore, frequent accidents happen in that area. We have commenced the work, and it will be completed within a few months,” said Arun Ghosh.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already sanctioned money for the repair and construction work of roads under ‘Pathasree’ project. This road is being constructed under this project.

The foundation stone has been laid for the road starting from Schooldangi to the Lalpool area. There will be a cement concrete road of 300 meters and a bituminous road of 1500 meters. This is one of the longest road of that area and will connect the main road of Naxalbari.

Meanwhile, repair work of existing roads are also going on in this block. A total of about 100 roads will be repaired and constructed in four blocks of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad which are Naxalbari, Kharibari, Phansidewa and Matigara.