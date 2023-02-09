Foundation stone for 911 projects in 15 districts laid by CM Mamata

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 911 projects spanning across 15 districts of Bengal entailing an investment of Rs 2951.21 crore from a distribution programme at Panchla, Howrah.



“We have provided government services to over 6 lakh beneficiaries. We have received over 9 crore applications under the Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) scheme. Of these, 7 crore applications have been fulfilled. Around 20 lakh welfare schemes are lined up under the Duare Sarkar programme. This is why I am visiting every district to distribute our government services. By February 21, we will wrap up all our distribution events as Madhyamik examinations will begin. I don’t want any student to remain deprived of our services. This is why we have scheduled our events accordingly. I will resume these events again once the exam season is over,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee maintained that on February 16, she will be going to Midnapore and from there to Purulia. This will be followed by a visit to Bankura. On February 21, Banerjee will visit the North Bengal region to cover Darjeeling, Siliguri and Kalimpong districts.

Talking about the development in Howrah, Banerjee said an investment of around Rs 5,000 crore in various industries has been made in the area.

“We have created employment opportunities for at least 67,000 people. Apart from this, for 20,300 other industries, we are planning to spend Rs 11,200 crore. This will create employment for 1.5 lakh people in Howrah. Industrial Park Estate has also been established here. We have created over 30,000 MSME units and 27 clusters have been established in which 1 lakh people have been employed. We are planning to make Howrah an MSME hub. A footwear park is coming up over 52 acres of land here in Howrah. This will give a boost to industrial employment,” she added.

Banerjee said a new bridge has come up at Kona Expressway over the Howrah drainage canal, along with a four-lane road and a two-lane railway underpass. This will help reduce traffic congestion.

“We have undertaken a project worth Rs 2,768 crore. After the successful completion of this project, the effect of floods in Howrah, Hooghly, and Midnapore will be reduced. This will help in the drainage and flood control of these areas,” she added.

Banerjee inaugurated 59 welfare schemes in Howrah with an investment of Rs 522 crore. Major projects inaugurated by Banerjee include the distribution of around 392 motorbikes for the forest guards that will be used to protect wildlife.

Banerjee also stated that the Bantala leather complex will get an additional investment of Rs 10,000 crore.

In the last one year, 92 new tanneries have been given land lease for setting up units in the complex, she said.

“At Bantala, Rs 30,000 crore have been invested that generated employment for three lakh people. Another Rs 10,000 crore will be invested,” Banerjee said.

“There are 50 units at Bantala and 50 more are coming up,” she added.