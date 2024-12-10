Foundation laid for construction of maize processing hub

Raiganj: Karandighi MLA Gautam Paul on Monday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a maize processing hub at Kisan Mandi in Karandighi block of North Dinajpur district.

Funded by the West Bengal Agricultural Marketing Board, the project is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore. The district of North Dinajpur cultivates maize on approximately 1 lakh hectares of land, with Karandighi being the highest maize-producing block. With maize cultivation increasing yearly, farmers often face challenges in marketing their produce, having to transport it to Dalkhola, Raiganj and even parts of Bihar.

The long-standing demand for a local maize hub has finally been addressed through

this initiative. Highlighting the benefits of the project, MLA Paul said: “The construction of this hub will ease the burden on farmers by providing them with facilities for sorting, processing, packaging, and transporting maize directly to export zones. This will eliminate the need for farmers to travel long distances with their produced crops.”

“The hub is expected to boost the local economy by creating employment opportunities for youth in the region. Construction has already begun and once completed, the facility will streamline the marketing process for farmers, improving their income and livelihood. This development marks a significant milestone in strengthening the agricultural infrastructure in the district,” he added.