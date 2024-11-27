Fortis Hosp told to return Rs 34,335 exorbitantly charged

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Wednesday directed Fortis Hospital to return around Rs 34,335 to the family members of a patient as the amount was exorbitantly charged.

The patient Sanjay Kumar Dey was admitted to the hospital with shoulder pain. The doctor at the hospital suggested some procedures. The hospital had demanded a bill of Rs 1,32,000 which the insurance company had denied. The hospital then reduced the bill amount to Rs 95,000 after applying some discounts.

The insurance company has cleared Rs 50,000 while the patient had to pay Rs 45,000 from his pocket. While examining the bill, the WBCERC found that the amount Rs 45,000 was divided in three categories — OT charges, procedure charges and miscellaneous. The commission found that the hospital charged Rs 29,000 as a procedure fee. The hospital has, however, claimed that they charged the patient at the insurance rate which failed to convince the WBCERC. Eventually, it asked the hospital to refund Rs 34,335.