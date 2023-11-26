Fort William: One killed in road accident

Kolkata: A youth was killed while another youth and a minor boy were injured in a road accident on



Kidderpore Road near the Fort William South Gate on Sunday morning after a car hit a motorcycle and tried to flee.

Sources said that early on Sunday morning two youths and a 15-year-old boy from the Metiabruz area were riding a scooter towards Maidan to play cricket.

It is alleged while they were moving along the Kidderpore Road towards Maidan, a car hit the scooter from behind and fled.

Traffic cops on duty near the accident spot rescued the three and took them to the SSKM Hospital where one of them, Faizan Ansari (18) was declared brought dead.

Two other injured persons were admitted with multiple injuries.

None of the two-wheeler riders were wearing helmets.

Meanwhile, traffic cops spread an alert through their wireless communication system with description and number of the offending car which was subsequently intercepted near Kyd Street.

The driver of the car was detained and later arrested.