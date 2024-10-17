Formerly trafficked girl now prepares for Higher Secondary exams

Kolkata: At just 13-years-old, Madhubani Jatuya (name changed) became a victim of human trafficking from Lakshikantpur, Bihar. Now, at 17, she is preparing for her upcoming higher secondary examinations, overcoming immense challenges in her journey toward recovery and education.



Madhubani hails from a family of day laborers struggling with financial constraints. In hopes of supporting her family, she participated in various dance and art competitions, aspiring to become a renowned artist. However, her life took a dark turn when an acquaintance approached her with what appeared to be a life-changing opportunity that required a trip to Kolkata. Unbeknownst to her, this was a deception aimed at

trafficking her. Trusting the acquaintance, Madhubani agreed to leave home without informing her family.

During the bus journey, she was misled into believing they were heading to Kolkata. Instead, Madhubani found herself taken to a village in Bihar under the cover of night. In an interview with Dot In, she recounted how she was transferred from the bus to a dark, tinted car. When she questioned her destination, she was assured they were still on their way to Kolkata. Upon waking the next morning, she discovered herself locked in a confined room with several other young girls, all trapped in a horrifying situation.

Forced into gruelling conditions, they were made to dance at various wedding events in Bihar for up to 18 hours a day. Many were coerced into sexual exploitation, facing threats of being trafficked to Nepal or even killed if they resisted. Physical abuse and deprivation were commonplace and they were regularly injected with drugs to ensure compliance.

In a twist of fate, one of the other victims managed to reach out to a friend via phone. After hearing her distressing account, the friend notified the police and the CID. A midnight raid on December 25, 2020, by a joint team of police and CID resulted in the rescue of

Madhubani and others from their captors.

Four years have elapsed since that harrowing experience, but the journey of reintegration into society remains challenging for many

survivors, who often face stigma and discrimination. In light of this, a Delhi-based organisation called “Ilfat” was founded, becoming India’s first pan-national survivor forum. With operations in seven states and twelve branches, Ilfat currently supports over 4,000 members who have triumphed over the ordeal of trafficking.

Today, 17-year-old Madhubani is dedicated to her studies and aims to advocate for others who have suffered from trafficking. Her remarkable resilience and courage shine as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that even in the darkest of

circumstances, the human spirit can prevail.