Bengal

Former Trinamool Youth Cong prez ‘assaulted’

BY Team MP6 May 2025 12:06 AM IST

Kolkata: Tension spread at Berhampore in Murshidabad after the former Trinamool Youth Congress president Mithu Jain was allegedly assaulted by miscreants on

Sunday night.

It was learnt that Jain, who is also a businessman, was sitting in a club near his residence in Madhupur of Berhampore when a group of miscreants arrived at the spot riding motorcycles and allegedly assaulted him and others present there and fled.

While fleeing they fired a few rounds in the air to create panic among the locals and to ensure that they did not get intercepted.

As a result of the assault, Jain suffered multiple injuries and required several stitches on his head.

Behampore police reached the spot and started a probe. A manhunt is on to nab the miscreants.

Team MP

