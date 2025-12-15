Former Trinamool councilor Anupam Dutta murder case: Three held guilty

Kolkata: Three accused persons in the murder of Panihati Trinamool Congress (TMC) councilor, Anupam Dutta, were held guilty on Monday at the Barrackpore Court.

The quantum of punishment is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday. Anupam, who was the councilor of ward 8 of Panihati Municipality, was shot dead by a miscreant on March 13, 2022, on Agarpara Station Road near his residence. After a few hours, the shooter, identified as Amit Pandit, was arrested.

Later, police arrested two more accused, identified as Bapi Pandit and Jiarul Mondal, who were involved in the conspiracy. During the investigation, it was learnt that Bapi had approached a miscreant initially, who subsequently refused to kill Anupam. Later, Amit was hired by Bapi. On September 30, 2022, charges were framed against all three accused. While Amit was booked under sections 302 IPC (murder) along with 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, Bapi and Mondal were booked for murder and criminal conspiracy. However, during the month of August in 2022, Bapi was granted bail by the Calcutta High Court.

On Monday, Amit and Mondal were brought to the court by the police, while Bapi was also present at the hearing. After the magistrate held the trio guilty, Bapi was immediately taken into custody.

At the hearing, Anupam’s wife, Minakshi Dutta, was also present. Later, Minakshi said: “I demand exemplary punishment for the three held guilty. I thank the court and the public prosecutor Satyabrata Das. I also thank the Chief Minister, along with Janab Firhad Hakim and Partha Bhowmik, for their concern.”