Former TMC MLA Jiban Mukhopadhyay passes away

Kolkata: Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jiban Mukhopadhyay (76) died at a private hospital in the city following age related ailments. Calling Mukhopadhyay, her “co-fighter”, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death. He was suffering from various ailments for long time.

Taking to her X handle, Banerjee said: “Saddened by the sudden demise of Jiban Mukhopadhyay, former MLA of Sonarpur, and my “sahayoddha”, co-fighter. A reputed Professor and writer of text books, he was a popular man and a social worker with tenacity. My condolences to his family, friends and followers.” A former MLA from Sonarpur (Dakshin) and a former professor, Mukhopadhyay was admitted to a hospital on December 28 following various age-related ailments.

He passed away at around 8.57 am on Tuesday. He contested in the Assembly election in 2011 on Trinamool Congress’ ticket. He was elected MLA from Sonarpur (Dakshin) twice.

He also authored many books. Mukhopadhyay did not contest in the 2021 Assembly polls. Sources said that he had been suffering from heart related diseases as well. His last rites will be performed on Wednesday.