Former TMC councilor of BMC ‘attacked’

Kolkata: Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) councilor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Nirmal Dutta, was allegedly attacked on Monday morning while he was opening the door of the party office at Duttabad in ward 38.

According to Nirmal, on Monday, around 7:20 am, he was opening the main door of the party office when a miscreant approached from behind. Feeling someone’s presence, when Nirmal turned his face, he saw that the man had already taken out a pistol from his pocket. According to Nirmal, he promptly held the miscreant by his hand, and a melee took place.

Though the miscreant allegedly fired two rounds, the bullets missed the Trinamool Congress leader. After a few moments, the miscreant hit Nirmal on his head using the pistol butt. As soon as Nirmal fell on the ground bleeding from his head, the miscreant fled. About six months ago, he was threatened, and one person was arrested at that time.

The former councillor was rushed to Bidhannagar Sub-divisional Hospital, where he was treated. “I have no idea why I am getting targeted and by whom. I have lodged a complaint with the police,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the present Councillor of the ward is Alo Dutta, who is the wife of Nirmal.