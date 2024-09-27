Former Tala OC admitted to Presidency Correctional Home hosp

Kolkata: Former OC of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal was admitted to the hospital of Presidency Correctional Home on Wednesday night after he felt uncomfortable following his return from the Sealdah Court.



On Wednesday, Mondal along with the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh were produced at the Sealdah Court for a consent hearing of their polygraph and narco-analysis tests. However, due to some technical reasons, the consent hearing was postponed. While Ghosh and Mondal were being taken to the correctional home, the former OC of Tala Police Station somehow lost his balance and was about to fall when a policeman helped him.After this incident, Mondal started feeling uncomfortable.

At night in the Presidency Correctional Home, he complained about some health issues and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Mondal has been kept under observation as a few parameters of his health are not normal.