Former state Min Hafiz Alam Sairani passes away

Raiganj: Hafiz Alam Sairani (64), former State Relief minister and Forward Bloc MLA from Goalpokhar, passed away on Monday at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

He had served as the MLA of Goalpokhar for three consecutive terms, starting with a victory in the 1994 by-election, following the demise of his elder brother, Ramjan Ali. Sairani was a resident of Chakulia in the North Dinajpur district.

In 2022, Sairani joined the Congress party and the following year, he was appointed vice-president of the Pradesh Congress Committee. His death has cast a pall of grief across the locality. Mahasin Rahaman, a Congress leader from Chakulia, expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

“Hafiz Alam Sairani was a very honest person. He recently fell gravely ill and was initially admitted to a nursing home in Kolkata, where doctors diagnosed him with lung cancer.

He was immediately shifted to SSKM Hospital on Sunday, where he breathed his last. His death is an irreparable loss to our party,” Rahaman said.

Sairani’s body will be brought to his hometown of Chakulia on Wednesday, where preparations are being made for his final rites.