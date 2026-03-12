Former state Edu Secy Manish Jain summoned by ED

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the former state Education Secretary Manish Jain and expelled Trinamool Youth Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh for questioning in connection with the SSC recruitment irregularities.

Earlier, the ED had already summoned former Education minister Partha Chatterjee and his friend Arpita Mukherjee for questioning. They are likely to appear before the ED officials within the next week.

Kuntal Ghosh was arrested by the ED and the CBI in connection with the primary recruitment scam case.

At present, he is out on bail. On the other hand, Jain was questioned earlier by the CBI over SSC recruitment irregularities. He has been summoned again.

It was learnt that ED, while investigating, has found the names of Ghosh, along with Chatterjee and Mukherjee, cropped up several times. Hence, the central agency wants to question them.

It may be mentioned that Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested in the primary recruitment corruption case in July, 2022. While searching Mukherjee’s flat, ED had recovered about Rs 50 crore.