Former SI held in fake passport case

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police’s Detective department has arrested a former Sub-Inspector (SI) attached to the passport section of the SCO (Security Control Organisation) in connection with its investigation into the fake passport case.

Abdul Hui (61) was arrested at around 11:45 pm on Friday from his residence at Kamarpur village, Sabadalur in Habra under Ashok Nagar police station area of North 24 Parganas.

The total number of arrests in connection with the case has now risen to nine with the maximum being from North 24-Parganas. Sleuths of the Detective department had taken up the investigation on the basis of a case registered at Bhowanipore Police Station on September 27, 2024.

Hui was arrested following a raid at his residence on the basis of information gathered during the investigation that involved questioning of arrested persons in the case.

The SCO section of Kolkata Police does the job of document verification of passport applicants.

According to preliminary investigations, Hui had verified around 50 odd passports which were later found to be fake. He was produced at Alipore Court on Saturday and was remanded to police custody till January 18.

Sources said that during course of investigation, the sleuths learnt that Hui used to charge Rs 25000 for verification of each fake passport.

“We are hopeful of getting important leads in connection with the probe of the case on grilling Hui,” said a senior official of the department.