Mamata condoles Mukul Roy's death, recalls long political association

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed grief over the demise of veteran leader Mukul Roy, describing him as a long-time political colleague and co-fighter in many struggles. In a Bengali post on X, Banerjee said she was "shocked and saddened" by Roy's passing and recalled that he had worked tirelessly for the Trinamool Congress since its founding, earning acceptance across all levels of the party. "I am deeply shocked and grieved by the sudden news of the demise of veteran politician Mukul Roy. He was my long-time political colleague and a comrade-in-arms in many political struggles. The news of his departure has left me heartbroken," she said.

The late Mukul Roy devoted his life to the party from the very inception of the Trinamool Congress. He served as a Union minister and enjoyed acceptability across all levels of the party, the CM said. Banerjee noted that he had later chosen a different political path before returning, and said his contribution to West Bengal politics and organisational skills would not be forgotten. Stating that the political fraternity, irrespective of party affiliation, would feel his absence, Banerjee expressed her condolences to Roy's family and supporters, and urged his son to remain strong in the face of the loss. Banerjee's nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also condoled Roy's death. In an X post, he wrote: "The demise of Mukul Roy marks the end of an era in West Bengal's political history. A veteran leader with vast experience, his contributions helped shape an important phase of the state's public and political journey." "As a founding pillar of the All India Trinamool Congress, he was instrumental in expanding and consolidating the organisation during its formative years. His dedication to public life will be recalled with admiration. I extend my sincere sympathies to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul be granted eternal peace," he added. Roy, a former railway minister and ex-Rajya Sabha MP, died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital here early on Monday. He was once regarded as Mamata Banerjee's most trusted lieutenant and the TMC's principal strategist. He had been suffering from multiple ailments and was in and out of the hospital over the past two years. Family members said he had also been diagnosed with dementia and had recently gone into a coma.