Former principal of RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh interrogated by CBI

Kolkata: Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh was interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake.



Till last reports came in, he was still inside the CBI office facing the questions by the investigating officers.

According to sources, Ghosh was picked up by the CBI from somewhere near the CGO Complex as he was reportedly worried about his safety and security. He reportedly communicated with the CBI officers and requested for safe passage. Accordingly, a car was sent by the CBI in which Ghosh reached the CGO Complex in the afternoon.

Ghosh had resigned from the post of principal on Monday after facing a backlash over the alleged incident of rape and murder of a Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor of RG Kar Hospital.

After resigning he had said: “I am getting defamed on social media. There is a conspiracy to remove me from my position. I never asked what the doctor was doing at the seminal hall.

Dirty politics is being played over the unfortunate incident. The deceased doctor was like my daughter. As a parent, I resign. I don’t want this to happen to anyone in future.”

However, in the evening the same day, he was made the principal of the Calcutta National Medical College. Before he could join in his new place of work, the medical students of the Calcutta National Medical College locked the principal’s room. Later, Ghosh went on leave for an indefinite period after Calcutta High Court asked him to do so.

The High Court also raised questions about why the superintendent and principal of the R G Kar Hospital did not lodge any complaint with the police.