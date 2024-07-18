Former minister admitted to SSKM following CM’s intervention

Kolkata: Former minister for the department of Correctional Administration Biswanath Chowdhury was admitted to the SSKM Hospital on Tuesday night following the intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



Banerjee has taken initiatives for the treatment of Chowdhury who is a cancer patient. He has been suffering from the deadly disease for a long time. He was a seven-time MLA from RSP. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. But it was difficult for his family to bear the huge cost of his treatment at the private hospital.

His family members were keen on the former minister’s treatment at a government-run hospital. Chief Minister Banerjee came to know about the issue late on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, she asked the SSKM superintendent to take steps so that the former minister can be admitted to the SSKM after being shifted from the private hospital. SSKM Superintendent had contacted the private hospital authorities and told them that the Chief Minister herself has taken initiatives in this regard. The matter was also informed to Chowdhury’s family members.

The former minister was finally taken to SSKM on Tuesday night.