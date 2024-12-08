Former Congress leader from Assam Romen Chandra Borthakur joins Trinamool Congress

Kolkata: Former Congress leader from Assam Romen Chandra Borthakur joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday in presence of TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

According to sources, Borthakur was brought to the office of Banerjee by TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev.

It was on April 4 when Borthakur resigned from the primary membership of Congress party. Borthakur, who was the spokesperson of Congress, had contested against Himanta Biswa Sarma from the Jalukbari Legislative Assembly Constituency in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections.

The joining of Borthakur was shared in the social media page of All India Trinamool Congress. After leaving Congress, he was with AAP.

Assam will also witness Assembly polls in 2026 along with Bengal.

Hence, the joining of the veteran politician is expected to strengthen TMC’s organisational strength in Assam. Veteran TMC leader Moloy Ghatak who is also the state Labour and Law ministerwas handed over the charge of Assam in October. The TMC had fielded candidates in four Lok sabha seats in Assam during the last Parliamentary elections that included Silchar, Lakhimpur, Barpeta and Kokrajhor.

The party fared badly in the Parliamentary polls but in the autonomous council elections in the North Cachar Hills, TMC fared well and secured a greater vote percentage than Congress.