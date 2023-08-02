Former CM is alert and talking to us, say doctors

The health condition of former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has improved significantly. He is on intermittent non-invasive ventilatory support. He is alert and is talking to the doctors. He was admitted to a private hospital in Alipore following respiratory problems.

“The medical board was convened on Wednesday and decided to continue with the relevant conservative medical management and physiotherapy. His blood parameters have improved. The IV antibiotics he is currently on are to continue till Saturday. He is on Ryles tube feeding. His overall clinical status remains stable,” reads a press statement issued by the hospital on Wednesday evening.

The oxygen level in his blood has improved. The severity of his lung infection is now less. Necessary medicines are being given to them. The doctors are constantly monitoring his condition.